Canadian wildfires are once again causing air quality issues for much of the country, including the Ozarks. While air pollution levels are heightened around the area, Cedar County is listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” The smoke from the wildfires is blanketing a heavy haze across the region.

El Dorado Springs is registering a 103 on the Air Quality Index, or AQI. An AQI over 100 reaches the threshold of being unhealthy for sensitive groups. People with heart and lung disease, older adults, children and teens should take steps to reduce exposure to the pollutants.

Suggestions include:

Choosing less strenuous activities so breathing rates can be normal.

Shorten the amount of time of outdoor activities.

Save outdoor activities for when air quality is better.

The Air Quality Index is the system used to warn the public when air pollution is dangerous. The AQI tracks ozone (smog) and particle pollution (tiny particles from smoke, power plants and factories, vehicle toxins and other sources), as well as other widespread air pollutants.

The AQI reading for Springfield is around 70. Airnow.gov attributes the air quality issues in Missouri to the wildfires burning to our north.

The National Weather Service believes the smoke will clear out on Tuesday, giving some needed relief to those sensitive.