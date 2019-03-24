Agriculture and Equine Show at the Fairgrounds Video

SPRINGFIELD -- Today was the second day of the Ozark Spring Roundup.

This is the largest spring agriculture and equine show in Southwest Missouri and it happened in the E-Plex at the Fairgrounds.

They had cowboy mounted shooting and barrel racing shows. It was free and open to anyone who wants a taste of agriculture.

Live stock director of the Fairgrounds Cassie Reid told us a wide variety of vendors from around the area made it out to offer anything a farm life could require.

"We've got everything from tack and western wear to your hats and your saddles to your buckets and everything in between from there as well," Reid said.

If you missed it today and want to go - no worries. It opens again tomorrow morning at 10 and runs until 3 p.m.