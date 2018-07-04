After Tower Collapse, Missouri State Rethinking Ownership

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andrew Jansen, Springfield News-Leader

Following the fatal April 19 collapse of a broadcast tower, Missouri State officials are trying to decide if they should rebuild or not.

The university-owned tower - built nearly 50 years ago in Fordland - had been used to broadcast KOZK Ozarks Public Television. One worker on the tower was killed.

MSU President Clif Smart said the university leased space on a different tower following the collapse and may continue that approach.

"Frankly, we're evaluating do we really need to be in the tower ownership business or can we move to being a tenant," Smart said. "Can (leasing) become permanent is the question."

While the university evaluates that decision, MSU's Board of Governors met June 22 in West Plains and approved short-term solutions.

The board approved $180,509 for interim tower equipment replacements, including the antenna, transmitter and installation.

The university also submitted the estimated cost of permanently replacing equipment for the tower - $411,000 for an antenna and $200,000 for a transmitter - but noted other costs, including installation, were up in the air.

"Essentially the board gave us permission ... to purchase whatever you need to purchase and then report back what you purchased," Smart said.

Smart said if the university decides it wants to broadcast from its own tower again, it will seek to rebuild, not repair, the collapsed tower. It was not immediately clear if parts from the damaged tower can be repurposed.

Six workers were 100 feet high on the 1,980-foot tower when it collapsed. Steve Lemay, 56, was killed and the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are still working to determine why the tower - 500 feet taller than the Empire State Building - collapsed during a maintenance operation.

"They have experts and so they'll, presumably, put out a report that says both this is what happened and why we think the failure occurred," Smart said. "We're waiting for that and at the same time we're preserving the evidence and making sure all the parties that are represented have access to that and that we all agree on when we can close down the site and what can be saved."

Smart said the university also conducted an internal investigation.

"You anticipate litigation every time you have a $3- to $4-million property loss and you have loss of life and injuries as a result," he said. "We're going to be cautious in terms of talking about what our own findings have been in terms of causation and liability."

The maintenance records for the tower, obtained by the News-Leader through an open records request since MSU is a public entity, did not point to obvious structural concerns with the tower.

Smart said expenses related to the tower collapse are eligible for reimbursement from the Federal Communications Commission or the university's property insurance carrier.

"We are confident the university is not going to be out money as a result of the tower collapse," he said. "But, we don't know the extent of the costs."

(Story shared by the Springfield News-Leader. Read the original article here)