After Half-Mile Ride, Kayak Angler Lands Monster Striped Bass at Bull Shoals Lake

BULL SHOALS LAKE, Mo.

BULL SHOALS LAKE, Mo. (News-Leader) - When it hit his lure, kayak angler Jordan Isaacs thought the big striped bass at the end of the line might actually capsize his 11.5-foot boat.

"It about jerked the rod out of my hand," Isaacs recalled of that July 22 night. "It crossed my mind several times that he might pull me over. I had a friend on the bank who saw me take off downstream. He said he could see my lights going down the river."

Fishing in the deep hole below the Ozark Beach dam (formerly known as Powersite dam), Isaacs had already caught two striped bass in the 10- to 12-pound range. About 10:30 p.m. he cast his 12-inch Storm Kickin' Minnow lure and let it sink about 7 feet deep.

The Marshfield angler was using a Lew's baitcasting reel filled with 175 yards of 20-pound test line. The striper inhaled the lure and took off on a massive run, pulling Isaacs' kayak downstream into Bull Shoals Lake.

The fish was tearing line off the reel so fast, Isaacs said he was afraid it would take it all.

