SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield business owner has been sentenced after being charged with tampering with emission systems in his tow trucks, which violates the Clean Air Act.

Dennis Cleveland was sentenced to 2 concurrent years. He was fined $255,000.

Cleveland, who has spent the last 72 days in jail, was sentenced Tuesday at the U.S. District Court in Springfield.

Cleveland pleaded guilty to 2 counts of violating the Clean Air Act earlier this year. He received 2 years for each count resulting in 4 years in prison, however, the sentence states Cleveland will be served concurrently— he’ll serve the 2 counts at the same time, making it 2 years.

He has 14 days to appeal.

He is currently being held in Benton County.

Earlier this year, Cleveland pleaded guilty to conspiracy and tampering with a Clean Air Act monitoring device.

According to court documents, Cleveland admitted to taking the trucks to Full Flash Tuning – a Springfield business owned by Robert Dyche – to have alterations made to his diesel-fueled trucks’ exhaust systems and diagnostic computer systems.

The changes allowed Cleveland to continue using the trucks without having to pay to maintain and repair those emissions systems.

The Clean Air Act aims to improve, strengthen, and accelerate programs for the prevention and abatement of air pollution.