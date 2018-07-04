AFB Drones Provide Alternative 4th Display Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TRAVIS AFB, Calif. -- A neat sight in the night sky over Travis Air Force Base In California. But don't expect to hear any loud explosions.

That's because the 4th of July celebration this year will feature 500 shooting star drones rather than fireworks.

Intel is collaborating with the base for the spectacular show.

The drones will dance in a choreographed routine honoring the military and american history.

It's fitting that an air force base would take part in a new aerial twist on a holiday tradition.

Organizers also say it will allow families with sensitivities to sounds caused by fireworks to enjoy the celebration.