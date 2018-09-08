Addicts Scam Local Vets for Opioids by Injuring Their Pets Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Addicts have learned how to scam your local veterinarian to feed their addiction.

Lakyn McGee explains how this disturbing trend has hit the Ozarks.

Veterinarians are now looking out for the latest trend related to the nation's drug crisis. At Animal Care, they say now some people are injuring their own pets to get the drugs they want from a veterinarian.

Every three to four months, veterinarian Philip Brown says he sees someone trying to scam him for medication.

"People who are on narcotics that run to the end of their scripts and can't get it refilled, for whatever reason, are now bringing their dog in saying it needs medication," Brown said.

Brown explains that he is required by the Drug Enforcement Agency to keep records on who he prescribes medications to, but people looking to get painkillers are finding new ways to beat the system.

"When they start going to different pharmacies and asking us to write scripts for the pharmacies you can add those things up and you can say, 'Gee Whiz! We're using an exurbanite of this medicine in a 30-day period," Brown said.

Saying it's abusive to the dog, Brown says with more and more pet owners getting caught it makes it more difficult on veterinarians to have access to medications for the animals that truly need them.

He also says that people aren't traveling too far from Springfield when they get denied medications and going to neighboring towns.

"And then they'll say they're from out of town and need some medicine for a few days to get us by and asking if their veterinarian can call so I can script it out," Brown said. "Those are things we really can't do but those are the games that are played."

Brown says that people will look for any way they can to get ahold of painkillers to feed their addictions. He says if you know of something like this happening you can call the Animal Health Division at (573) 751-3377 or the Animal Welfare Society at (417) 833-2526.