HOUSTON – It didn’t take long for Adam Wainwright to pursue another opportunity in baseball after wrapping up his MLB career last week.

Wainwright will join the FOX Sports broadcast team as a color commentator for the upcoming American League Division Series against the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins.

The newly-retired Wainwright is no stranger to the broadcast booth either. He joined FOX Sports for various broadcasts during the 2020 NLDS and 2021 ALDS.

“I had a blast both times before,” Wainwright recently told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Probably the way I want to stay in the game is to broadcast. I love watching the game, and I love talking pitching. That’s what they have me there for.”

Wainwright will join play-by-play announcer Adam Amin and analyst A.J. Pierzynski on the broadcasts. Pierzynski has some notable chemistry with Wainwright, working together on previous FOX Sports broadcasts and briefly as a pitcher-catcher battery during the 2014 MLB season.

The experience could prove valuable for Wainwright going forward, as he has expressed interest in joining Bally Sports Midwest in various broadcast capacities next year, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Wainwright’s playing days are over, but that clearly hasn’t slowed him down from other activities. In addition to his broadcast work, Wainwright is getting used to life with his new dog Louie (one of many parting gifts from the Cardinals) and continues to build his guitar skills.

Wainwright ended his MLB career with 200 victories, becoming just the third pitcher to reach that milestone and win at least 200 games in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.