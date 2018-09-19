News

Actress and MSU Graduate Talks to Students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - An actress who has appeared in several films, including Winter's, which was based on a story in Missouri, visited Missouri State University this morning.

Actress and Producer Lauren Sweetser is an MSU 2010 graduate and talked to students Tuesday about theater, dance, and film.

She told want-to-be actors and actresses to be prepared to be rejected many times before making it big.

She also says open yourself to opportunity and opportunity will come to you.

 

