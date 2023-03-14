HERMANN, Mo. – The Gasconade County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 35-year-old man with a double shooting that left one Hermann, Missouri, police officer dead and another injured.

Kenneth Lee Simpson, of Steelville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault – special victim, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting happened just after 9:05 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Casey’s General Store on Market Street in Hermann.

Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup were there to take Simpson into custody for multiple warrants in Franklin and Warren counties. State police claim an altercation occurred and Simpson shot both Griffith and Sullentrup before fleeing.

Griffith was rushed to Hermann Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was 34. Sullentrup, 31, was brought to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. BackStoppers will be helping both families.

Law enforcement had a home surrounded on East 11th and Market just after midnight Monday. The SWAT Team and officers from several different police departments throughout the morning and early afternoon to negotiate a peaceful surrender with Simpson.

Just before 1:50 p.m. Monday, Simpson left the home and was apprehended.