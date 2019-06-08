A young girl died by suicide after taking an Uber to an empty parking garage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of CBS

ORLANDO, Fl. (CBS) -- In January, 12-year-old Benita "BB" Diamond downloaded the Uber app one her mother's phone while she was asleep. Then, she hailed a ride, and went to a closed parking garage, where she died by suicide.

She paid for the ride with a gift card she got for Christmas, her parents said during a press conference Thursday, CBS affiliate WKMG reported.

Now, Benita's parents are demanding Uber takes action. Lisha Chen and Ronald Diamond said that the ride-sharing company should have done more to prevent their daughter from arriving at the secluded location in the middle of the night.

"In her letter she said ... that she thought she would get more hassle getting an Uber ride," Diamond said, referring to Benita's suicide note. "The second thing she said is basically that 'I'm past the point of no return now.' Uber took my daughter past the point of no return, they drove her there."

