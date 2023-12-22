SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After residing in the Ozarks for a while, you come to understand that adhering to a standard definition of “normal” doesn’t apply, especially when it comes to the weather. In one week we could have a sunny day in the 60s or blistering negative temps in an ice storm. Here’s a look at the major differences between this year’s weather and last year’s.

According to OzarksFirst Meteorologist Natalie Nunn, this year we might be looking at a soggy Christmas in the mid-50s with pretty warm temperatures leading up to it.

Last year, on Dec. 22, 2022, temperatures hit 38° as a high and then plummeted to -8° overnight. The Ozarks saw 3″ of snow. However, auto crashes involving more than 20 vehicles, including passenger cars and tractor-trailer units, halted eastbound traffic on Interstate 44 north of Lebanon. The pileup caused damage to several cars and a few minor injuries.

The next day, Dec. 23, 2022, families started to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. That day the high temperature climbed to 7°.

Christmas Eve 2022 saw the temperature rise slightly. Since the fallen snow stuck around with the frigid temperatures, the Ozarks officially saw a white Christmas.

Though we will be seeing a wet Christmas this year, at least we won’t have to deal with a nationwide arctic blast like 2022.