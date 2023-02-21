WILLARD, Mo. – A threat of violence to Willard High School has resulted in a 15-year-old in custody.

On February 20, Willard High School Officials told the Greene County Sheriff’s Office about a possible threat of violence towards their students from a fellow student.

According to the GCSO’s Facebook post, the Sheriff’s SWAT team and Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence located in Southwest Greene County.

The suspect is a 15-year-old male juvenile who was taken into custody for probable cause of making a Terroristic Threat in the Second Degree. The suspect is being held at the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.