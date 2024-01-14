SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield residents saw their fair share of snow today as it covered roads and sidewalks, creating difficult conditions for drivers.

“Watch out for the other driver,” said Brandon Bell, a student at Missouri State University. “That’s pretty much it, if you don’t have four-wheel drive, I mean, you just got to be so careful.”

As snow in Springfield started to stick to the roads today, drivers were faced with difficult conditions.

“I’m in a rear-drive, it’s a Camaro,” said Darrion Patton, a Springfield Driver. “So, it’s kind of hard to, you know, stay stable.”

Many Missouri State students were coming back to campus on Sunday ahead of regular classes starting Tuesday, and they came back to extreme cold and snow.

“No, we never get stuff like this,” Bell said. “It’s awesome. I’m loving.”

“I’m warm,” said MSU student Emily Pietsch. “But that’s because I’m layering everything and I’m wearing a jacket.”

People said the snow is a welcome change of pace, so they like to go out and enjoy it.

“I love the snow,” said Pietsch. “It’s good this snowy and not only cold and dark and gray, so snow is pretty good.”

“I love skiing. That’s my favorite thing,” Bell said. “I know there isn’t much opportunity for that here, but so much fun.”

But with these cold temperatures, bundling up and staying inside makes a good snow day too.

“If I’m feeling lazy, I’ll just stay inside,” Patton said. “If I’m feeling like, good, I might go out and make some snow angels.”