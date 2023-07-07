SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is an Ozarks-based history-themed radio show on KICK 92.3 FM & 1340 AM. This week host John Sellars spoke with Joey Powell and Mike Crocker with the Dickerson Park Zoo.

On July 15, the zoo will be celebrating its 100th birthday. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Powell said there will be animal-themed food, all of the city’s sports mascots, and various booths. All admission will be $12, whether you are an adult or a child.

“It’s a big year,” said Powell. “There is more history than we have days in 2023 to share.”

In 1922, the city zoo was at Phelps Grove Park.

“They had … in what I would call a rustic environment in Phelps Grove … an amazing variety of animals. And they didn’t start out with trained professionals like Mike,” said Sellars. “There were just people, you know, that just gathered them up and put them in pens.”

“Zoos, we all learn from each other’s mistakes,” said Crocker. Not only is Crocker the director of the zoo, but he has also written a book on the most memorable stories of his time there since 1976 titled, “True Tales from Dickerson Park Zoo.”

“One of the main things that I would really like to get across is the advancements in animal husbandry,” said Powell. “It’s improved even in the past 10 … 20 years. It’s nothing like it was 100 years ago.”

In 1923, the Dickerson Park Zoo was founded after 100 acres were acquired from the estate of Jerome Dickerson, Sr.

Powell says they have everything from bunnies to elephants.

“Early in the morning, you’ll see the zoo walkers. I always tell everybody it is the most exotic, 1.2-mile walk in all of Springfield,” said Powell. “You get a little extra cardio having to dodge peacock poo … do a little shuffle!”

The peacocks are so famous they even have their own Twitter account.

In 1975, a not-for-profit organization called the Friends of the Zoo was founded. They set the goal of renovating and updating the zoo.

The zoo’s mission had the objectives of advancing recreation, education, conservation and research. A new master plan, adopted in 1985, visualized a new zoo, with geographic themes and phased development. The plan was then updated again in the mid-90s and 2010 focusing on regional tourism and conservation education.