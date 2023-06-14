SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is an Ozarks-based history-themed radio show on KICK 92.3 FM & 1340 AM.

This week, host John Sellars spoke with Fire Chief David Pennington about the history of the fire department and some infamous fires over the years in Springfield.

Pennington said in August 1847, the city council, along with the fire commission, first drew up an ordinance to form the first recorded ladder company in the history of the city.

“And that really consisted of about 17 members and a handful of painter’s ladders and a two-wheeled cart,” said Pennington. He said firefighters were most likely focused on rescue because the steam engines weren’t created yet.

The station was located at 414 College Street, in front of where The Calaboose is today across from the former Hollywood Theaters.

The formation of the first bucket brigade came in 1867 when horse-drawn wagons began to be introduced to the city. The brigade was a 30-member team that formed two lines of men and buckets. One line passed buckets full of water to the fire while the second line passed empty buckets back to be refilled.

Courtesy: City of Springfield Fire Department

Pennington said in 1876 there was a fire alarm bell in the square that would clang away when there was a need for help from volunteers. Prior to the arrival of the bell, gunshots were used to summon the bucket brigade.

Forty-one gamewell boxes were added to various street corners in 1887. Someone in need could run to the box, break the glass, pull the handle and it would send a code to the fire station.

In 1879, the brigade officially transitioned into a volunteer department. This meant 8 male volunteers lived at the firehouse, kept coal and wood on the fire and took care of the horses. In 1897, this was changed to a paid department site.

Firehouse No. 2 was constructed in the early 1900s, four blocks to the west of the city, at the head of Boonville Avenue after the original firehouse on Washington Avenue, a wood-framed structure, burned down. The new firehouse was built by constructing a front wall and a back wall between existing buildings on the northeast and northwest corners, closing Boonville Avenue to vehicular traffic over the railroad tracks just to the north.

The first steam engine came in 1901. It pumped 35 gallons a minute.

Courtesy: City of Springfield Fire Department

Motorized vehicles came about in 1910 when they added a 55-foot manually operated tiller ladder.

In 1913, after four new fire engines were purchased, the new equipment was quickly tested. On June 9, 1913, only one month after their arrival, the northeast corner of the square caught fire. Eleven businesses were totally destroyed. This fire is still known as “the big one”, but it could have been much worse had the new engines not been in service. The fire loss was the first fire in Springfield’s history to exceed $1,000,000 in damages.

“That’s one of those funny karmic kinds of stories because you took this wonderful panel of all the new equipment arrayed on the square and in front of the northeast quarter of the square and that’s the border that burned down,” said Sellars.

“You know, in 2012, we brought in four new fire engines that I worked on, and I was keenly aware that I was not going to have them photographed anywhere in proximity of a building because of the history of the square. So we found the empty parking lot,” laughed Pennington.

Courtesy: City of Springfield Fire Department

According to Springfield Fire Department, on January 1, 1973, a fire broke out in an abandoned rock quarry located at the corner of National Avenue and Trafficway. The quarry was being used as a dump site at the time. The attendant at the payment shack was overcome by toxic fumes and died. Engines pumped night and day blocking the roads. Due to the thick smoke, neighboring businesses were forced to close for several months. Eventually, a water main was laid up to the quarry’s edge. The water level rose until the fire was officially declared out in February, ending the longest fire in Springfield’s history.

To hear more about the history of the Springfield Fire Department you can go to the Sharing Stories of the Crossroads website.