SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history-themed radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

Host John Sellars interviewed Sarah Buhr, the director of the collections at the Springfield Art Museum, about the history of the museum and how it got started by a local group of art enthusiasts 95 years ago.

Buhr said it was a volunteer organization for the next 25 years.

“[They] worked to develop an appreciation for the arts and then sponsored local art exhibits and got traveling shows to come through here,” said Sellars.

He said up to that point the exhibits had been in houses and business buildings until 1947 when the organization became a part of the city and found its new home in the location it is now in Phelps Grove Park.

“They wanted to be closer to the middle of town, but because of its serenity and its location and it was on a bus line, they thought it was the most viable option,” said Sellars.

The Springfield Art Museum is well known for its annual Watercolor USA exhibit and the All School Exhibit. In fact, the All School Exhibit will begin this weekend.

Click on the video above to learn about the museum’s current construction project and more.