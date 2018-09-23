9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Hosts Firefighters, Retired NY Fire Chief Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Saturday morning, hundreds of emergency responders took time to remember those who sacrificed their lives on the darkest day in American history.

While it may be a few days past the anniversary, those at the Springfield Area 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb explain why the event means so much over 17 years later.

Safety Coordinator Mike Novak explains how Plaster Stadium will be used as the setting for the climb.

"We climb the equivalent of 110 floors which is how tall the World Trade Center was, and we certainly don't have a 110 story building here but we do that in a series of steps here at the stadium."

The target goal for the number of climbers is at 343, which is how many emergency responders lost their lives on that day, or due to health complications from the attack later on.

"We've grown to nearly that number this year. every year we keep increasing the number of climbers."

The stair climb hits close to home for the guest speaker this year.

"I was at both the 93' bombing of the World Trade Center, and the 2001 bombing of the world trade center as a member of the New York City Fire Department."

Video and images of the planes hitting the towers are unforgettable, but Retired Fire Chief for FDNY Michael Dugan actually lived through 9/11.

"On September 10th, the day before, we had a party rededicating a firehouse that had been renovated. We had been out of it for a year and a half. There were 11 men there who did not see the next night."

Dugan says lessons can be learned from back then and applied to the sort of fractured state we live in today.

"If we remember what we were like on September 12th, 2001 we will all be better. We were all Americans. We didn't care whether you were Republican, Democrat, Liberal, Conservative, it didn't matter we were Americans. We didn't care about race creed color sexual orientation. None of that mattered, we cared about being Americans, and I think we have to get back there."

Climbers paid $35 to register, and those proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighters organization, which benefits the survivors of 9/11 and those who lost loved ones.