911 Dispatchers Ask Hunters to Use "Summertime" Smartphone App Video

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo -- As boats quickly turn to bows for hunting season, 911 dispatchers are urging outdoorsman to keep a 'summertime app' installed on their smartphone.

Osage Beach Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer lays it out plainly:

"We expect our Uber to be able to find us quickly and efficiently, we expect pizza delivery to find us quickly and efficiently, but nobody stepped up and said we want our emergency services to find us quickly and efficiently."

RaftUp was an app originally developed in Arkansas, but has already seen widespread implementation around Lake of the Ozarks.

"It has been a long time coming," said Linda Clemons, who adopted the tech this past summer in Camden county.

"We have elderly, we have the tourists, and they are used to dealing with their large cities but this is a totally different area," said Linda Clemons, Assistant 911 Director for Camden county.

You can't just tell us that you are at the Lake of the Ozarks because that doesn't tell us where you are at."

The large Ring Buoy would indicate this is an app only for use on the water, but that's not the case.

In fact, Camden County Dispatch is urging hunters to keep it installed on their phones year round.

"It can be used if you are traveling and especially on the highways that don't have intersecting roads or when you are way between mile markers. You can use it anywhere," explained Clemons.

Camden county, Morgan county, Miller county, and Osage Beach all currently have the technology up and running.

Linda Clemons also says that Camden county now has the ability for text-to-911.

While text-to-911 might be great for certain situations, they always prefer voice communications like a phone call.