9-year-old uses own allowance to cover school lunch debts for his entire 3rd grade class

NAPA, Ca. (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy in Napa, California, proved he was wise beyond his years when he decided to selflessly pay off his classmates' school lunch debts. Ryan Kyote became upset when he saw a news story about a 5-year-old girl who was denied lunch at school because she couldn't afford it. This story prompted Ryan to take action, his mom, Kylie Kirkpatrick told CBS News.

Ryan started wondering what his own school's lunch money policy was. "He said, 'Nobody should have to buy their lunch at school. We should just have lunch together, because we're friends and that's what we do.'"

His mom said she reached out to the Napa school district's food services department and found out that students are not ever turned away from lunch, but they can accrue debt if they don't have money to pay for it.

"Unbeknownst to the parents, they get a bill sent home to them," Kirkpatrick said. "I mean, imagine a 5-year-old coming home with a bill in their backpack for $500."

Kirkpatrick told Ryan what the school district said to her. "He said, 'Well, I don't want my classmates to have to pay for that [debt],'" the mom said.

