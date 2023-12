DENT COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Salem was killed after attempting to cross a highway east of Salem.

David Davis, 83, was attempting to cross MO Highway 32 around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 when he was struck by a vehicle.

The crash report states the vehicle left the scene in an unknown direction. Missouri State Highway Patrol is currently investigating what leads are available.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 31st fatality due to an accident in Troop I in 2023.