OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Multiple people were arrested and charged with drug-related crimes from an investigation led by the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Osage Beach Police.

Scott A Davis, 53, from Imperial, MO Trafficking Drugs – 2nd Degree – No Bond

Allison R. Barks, 28, from Webster Groves, MO Trafficking Drugs – 2nd Degree – No Bond

Christopher L Rogers, 41, from St Louis, MO Possession of Controlled Substance – No Bond

Jeffery S Rhea, 56, from Lake Ozark Possession of Controlled Substance – $50,000.00 Surety Bond

Tristan Howard, 26, from Osage Beach Possession of Controlled Substance – $10,000.00 Surety Bond

Shauna Miller, 37, from Ballwin – MO Possession of Controlled Substance- $15,000.00 Surety Bond

Tyler Nupp, 30, from Osage Beach – Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $15,000.00 Surety

James Bierman, 42, from St Louis, MO – Deliver Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid, Possession Of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Amphetamine Or Methamphetamine – No Bond

According to an Osage Beach press release, on February 16, an officer pulled over an SUV driven by Davis after observing the vehicle weaving into other lanes of traffic. It also had expired tags. Barks and Rogers were passengers in the SUV.

After searching the vehicle, officers found 28 capsules containing a white powdery substance believed to have fentanyl in them. Officers also recovered a syringe, pipe and other drug paraphernalia.

Officers also served two warrants at 1073 Redbud Rd Apt. #1 and Apt. #2.

The press release stated in unit #2, several pipes, hypodermic needles, and numerous baggies containing a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, and psilocybin mushrooms were found.

Five individuals were arrested as a result of the search warrants.

During the investigation, it was noted that the individuals at one point went to unit #3, the resident, Rhea, allowed officers to search the residence which resulted in finding a white crystalized substance suspected of being methamphetamine along with a pipe.