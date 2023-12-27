SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public Schools board has eight candidates who have officially filed for the upcoming April election.

Below is a list of candidates who have filed petitions. The names are listed in the order they would appear on the ballot.

Danielle Kincaid

Landon McCarter

Susan Provance

Scott Crise

Kyler Sherman-Wilkins

Chad Rollins

Charity Jordan Rex

Maryam Mohammadkhani

The three candidates who get the most votes will get the three open spots on the school board. Kincaid, Crise and Mohammadkhani are the three incumbents.

The election is on April 2, 2024.