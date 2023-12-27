SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public Schools board has eight candidates who have officially filed for the upcoming April election.
Below is a list of candidates who have filed petitions. The names are listed in the order they would appear on the ballot.
- Danielle Kincaid
- Landon McCarter
- Susan Provance
- Scott Crise
- Kyler Sherman-Wilkins
- Chad Rollins
- Charity Jordan Rex
- Maryam Mohammadkhani
The three candidates who get the most votes will get the three open spots on the school board. Kincaid, Crise and Mohammadkhani are the three incumbents.
The election is on April 2, 2024.