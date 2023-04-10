TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Raymondville man was charged with two counts of Sodomy in the first degree.

According to a press release by the Sheriff of Texas County, James W. Crider, 76, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy involving two juvenile victims under the age of 8.

On March 30, Texas County deputies received a report that two victims under the age of 8 had been sexually abused. After interviewing the family and victims, on April 7, James Crider was named a suspect.

During the interview, Crider admitted to sexual contact with the children and blamed the contact on the actions of the children.

Crider was taken to the Texas County Jail pending a $500,000 bond.