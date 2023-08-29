LEBANON, Mo. – A Lebanon school bus carrying 39 students was struck by a PT Cruiser that ran a red light at Pierce and Jackson Street this morning.

Seven of the students were taken to hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.

Lebanon Police Sgt. Angie Springer told KOLR 10 the accident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. when the 16-year-old driver of the eastbound Cruiser ran the light and struck the northbound bus. The passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 76-year-old bus driver was unable to stop to avoid the crash, Springer said.