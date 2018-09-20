7 injured in I-55 pileup
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) -- An accident involving multiple vehicles blocked several lanes of Interstate 55 in Arnold and injured at least seven people.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said up to 25 cars were involved in three separate accidents which happened in the southbound lanes of I-55.
Authorities diverted drivers off of I-55 at Richardson/Exit 190.
All of the injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.
