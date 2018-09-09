6-Year-Old Boy Raises Money for NICU Babies

JOPLIN, Mo. - A six-year-old boy gives back to a local organization that helped him survive the earliest stages of his life.

Tyler Wills was in NICU as a baby and his family received help through the Ronald McDonald House.

To help babies in the same situation today, Tyler organized a bake sale, barbecue, and fundraiser with the Seneca Area Fire Protection District and several other organizations.

Dozens enjoyed lunch and live music to help Tyler exceed his $500 goal.

"I wanted to help some babies that way they can get home faster and they will not be sick anymore. So I've been helping the Ronald McDonald House," says Tyler.

This is not the only fundraiser Tyler has put on.

In year's past he's also raised money for a local girl with cancer and to pay for school tuition for children in the Philippines.

Tyler has now raised more than $2,000.