7 Transported to Hospital in 4-Vehicle Crash in Stone County Video

LAMPE, Mo. -- Seven people were transported to the hospital after a 4-vehicle crash in Stone County Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred at about 12:40 p.m. on Highway 86, 3 miles west of Blue Eye, Missouri.

A 2006 Pontiac Torrent failed to follow a curve and crossed into the opposite lane, striking 3 vehicles, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Sierra Underwood, 21, of Bentonville, Arkansas, was driving the Pontiac when it struck a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala and a 1997 Chevrolet truck.

Underwood along with 3 children, including a newborn, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, in the Pontiac were transported by ambulance to Cox Branson Hospital with minor injuries, according to the report.

Three occupants of the Chevrolet truck were also transported to Cox Branson Hospital with minor injuries. Charles Chastain, 44, of Lampe, Missouri, was listed in the report as the driver of the truck. Adrienne Chastain, 44, of Lampe, Missouri, and Johnathan Williams, 21, of Blue Eye, Missouri, were passengers in the truck.

The Pontiac and Chevrolet truck were totaled in the accident. The Suburban and Impala both sustained moderate damage, according to the report.