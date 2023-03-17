WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — A search warrant in Waynesville resulted in the confiscation of drug paraphernalia, a handgun and approximately 597 grams of methamphetamine.

According to a press release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, on March 16, members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the South Central Drug Task Force, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a narcotics-related search warrant at an undisclosed location in Waynesville.

The search resulted in a seizure of a digital scale with residue that later tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as a handgun.

An additional search warrant related to the original warrant was executed at a storage unit in Waynesville.

According to the press release, approximately 597 grams of methamphetamine were located, as well as a digital scale.

Formal requests were sent to the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and charges are expected to be filed.