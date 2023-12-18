SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A lottery player matched four out of 5 white-ball numbers as well as the Powerball after buying a ticket during a Nov. 27 drawing and won $50,000.

The player purchased the ticket at Kum & Go, located at 5343 S. Campbell Avenue in Springfield.

Powerball players have won 62 prizes from $50,000 to $200,000, with an additional six players winning prizes of $1 million or more in 2023, according to a press release.

Players in Greene County won more than $50 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.5 million in commissions and bonuses.

Powerball is a multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m.