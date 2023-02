TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in Hollister.

The Powerball ticket was purchased on Feb. 27 from the Kum & Go at 195 Gate Drive in Hollister.

The $50,000 ticket’s numbers are 16-28-49-51-55 with a 23 Powerball. Whoever purchased the ticket has until Aug. 26 to redeem it.