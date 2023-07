MONETT, Mo. — Someone won $50,000 from a winning Powerball ticket purchase in Monett.

The drawing date was July 17, 2023. The ticket was purchased at the Monett Truck Stop at 110 S. Lincoln.

The winning numbers are 5-8-9-17-41 with a 21 Powerball.

The winner has until Jan. 13, 2024, to claim their prize.