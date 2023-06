INDIAN POINT, Mo. – A 5-year-old was brought to the hospital after a car ran over their legs.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a crash occurred when a child ran between two parked cars into a roadway. The child attempted to stop and fell down. A vehicle ended up running over the victim’s legs.

The victim was transported to Cox Hospital of Branson with minor injuries.

The private property parking lot was located inside Indian Point city limits.