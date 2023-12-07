SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s will officially open its doors on Dec. 11 to the public. The store opens at 6 a.m. and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 11 a.m.

Below are some quick facts about the Texas-based store.

First Buc-ee’s in Missouri

Buc-ee’s Springfield is the first in Missouri. It is located off Interstate 44, at 3284 N. Beaver Road.

Buc-ee’s has a total of 47 stores across the United States. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Additional locations are currently under development in Colorado, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Store open 24 hours a day, all year long

Buc-ee’s Springfield will occupy 53,000 square feet, offer 120 fueling positions, and is open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. Over 200 additional jobs were created for the Springfield location.

Unique food

The store also offers thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee’s favorites include Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

Below is a list of when certain food is served.

BBQ sandwiches: 11:30 a.m. until after midnight.

Breakfast from 4:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Transition from breakfast to lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

World record for largest convenience store

The largest Buc-ee’s is located in Sevierville, Tennessee, and is 74,707 square feet. It set a world record for the world’s largest convenience store.

Known for cleanest bathrooms

In 2012, the Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels, Texas, won an award for the cleanest restroom in the United States.

For more information on Buc-ee’s, visit the website’s frequently asked questions located here.