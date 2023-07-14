SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A $5 million top prize was won on a Scratchers ticket that was bought at a Kum & Go in Springfield.

According to a press release from the Missouri lottery, the player bought a “500X” ticket at the 1505 N. National Ave. gas station location in Springfield.

“I picked it because it’s a new game, and I like the color,” the winner explained. “I scanned the ticket on the Missouri Lottery mobile app, and it said to visit the Lottery office.”

“500X” is the Missouri Lottery’s second $50 game and currently offers over $233.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including five $1 million second prizes and two additional $5 million top prizes.

