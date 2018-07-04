4th of July Recipe: Jeremy Rabe's Deconstructed Cheesecake Video

Jeremy Rabe joined Daybreak this 4th of July morning with help on a quick dessert you can prepare for your holiday party! Click above to watch the video. The recipe is below:

Lauren: Star spangled banner? This is the star spangled blazer

Jeremy: That's a great word for it, I like that. Can I use that? Happy 4th everyone!

Joe: Happy 4th to you - Jeremy is here because maybe you still have some parties to go to at home, maybe you still need things to cook...you're here to save us right?

Jeremy: This is super duper easy and fast and it's good to impress your friends because it's so fast and so tasty, it's addictive. It's either a reverse cheesecake or a deconstructed cheesecake...or a cheesecake salad.

Joe: I think if you say cheesecake enough, everyone is happy, right?

Jeremy: Here's what you're going to start with - an 8 ounce tub of room temperature cream cheese. That's important

Lauren: That helps mix it, right?

Jeremy: Then I'm going to mix in half a cup of sugar. If you have room temperature cream cheese, this won't take long, just mix it up. And it creates that gooey cream cheese base.

Then it says to fold in a tub of Cool Whip - but you can mix if you'd like. So far 3 ingredients, pretty easy so far.

Now come and mix in your fruit. You're going to go with three cups of chopped strawberries...and then you put in 1 cup, blueberry, 1 cup blackberry, 1 cup raspberry...it's BERRY good.

Once you incorporate all that, you mix it in well then you want to let it refrigerate.

Joe: I'll start scooping some of that salad.

Jeremy: Let it refrigerate at least 30 minutes, but I do a couple hours....then take a cheesecake pre-made graham cracker crust. Break it up, because what we're going to do is sprinkle the graham cracker crust on top.

Lauren: That's my favorite part of it

Jeremy: I want to know what you think because it's like a cheesecake salad.

Joe: That's amaizng

Lauren: Heaven in a bite

Jeremy: And you can sprinkle as much graham cracker on that as you want. Another thing - you can set this in the center of your table, and get some graham crackers, and use it as a dip. You can use a fun dip at your BBQ.

Joe: That's what you do for your parties for today - Jeremy Rabe, thank you so much.

Here's Jeremy's recipe:

Deconstructed Cheesecake

Ingredients

8 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup of sugar

8 oz. Cool Whip or whipped topping

3 cups chopped strawberries

1 cup blackberries

1 cup blueberries

1 cup raspberries

One graham cracker crust

-Stir the sugar into the cream cheese well

-Fold or mix in whipped topping

-Gently mix in the strawberries, blueberries, raspberries & blackberries

-let refrigerate at a minimum of 30 minutes

-Before serving, break up the graham cracker crust, and sprinkle on top of each helping of dessert