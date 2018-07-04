4th of July Parks Pool and Cooling Centers Schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The heat continues in the Ozarks - it is July after all. And Springfield Parks officials want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to cool off.

The Park Board has a scheduled Splash & Sizzle discount swimming event on Independence Day, Wed., July 4. Fassnight, Grant Beach and Meador pools are open noon-5:30 p.m., with discount admission all day: $1, or free with a canned food donation. All other pools are closed for the Independence Day holiday.

For information on pool locations, schedules, swim lessons and more, visit ParkBoard.org/Aquatics or call the Aquatics Hotline at 417-864-2099.



COOLING CENTERS

All three Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers, as well as Mediacom Ice Park, open their lobbies as free public cooling centers during Heat Advisories. All lobbies have seating, restroom access and air conditioning. No formal programming is planned.

Family Center locations and lobby hours are:

Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Road, 417-891-1616

Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Road, 417-891-1500

Doling Family Center, 301 E Talmage Ave., 417-837-5900

Mediacom Ice Park's location and lobby hours vary, but are generally:

Daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

