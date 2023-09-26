It’s the Battle of the Ozarks as today marks the start of the 4th annual Nixa vs. Ozark Mayor’s Challenge Blood Drive.

This is a friendly competition between both towns to see which can drive in more donors than the other, not to mention, that the winner gets to take home a trophy and bragging rights.

Ozark Mayor Don Currence said whether the town wins or loses, the real winners are the people who need the blood and said this is a great opportunity to give back.

“Blood is life for people and we have a person who I met last week and she is from Ozark and dealing with Leukemia and she has had to have a bone transfusion every week for the last two years so the reason we give blood is to help out our people locally, ” said Currence.

From 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Ozark, the mayor is encouraging residents to donate blood because they are competing against Nixa and the Nixa blood drive will be held at Nixa City Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For the last three years, Nixa has taken home the trophy and Nixa Mayor Jarad Gibbons said he does not see that changing anytime soon.

“I did let Don hold the trophy the other day so that’ll be the first time that Ozark has actually gotten to hold the trophy but again, in the end though, it’s the communities that win but Nixa is going to win either way, ” said Gibbons.

If you plan to donate, all you need to bring is a photo ID, and make sure to drink plenty of fluids.

Every donation can help save the lives of up to three people.

Mayor Gibbons stresses the importance of donating blood because these donations go straight back into helping the community.

“Both communities win in this and the fact that both donations stay in this area and help out our community and we actually get to meet and see people who have received the donations is important for both communities,” said Gibbons.