NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 41 dogs and puppies from a property in Newton County on Feb. 28.

According to a press release from HSMO, their Animal Cruelty Task Force found that several of the puppies were only weeks old. ACT made contact with the property owner when they arrived, who agreed to surrender the animals to HSMO.

The inhumane living conditions were brought to HSMO’s attention by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the ACT observed many of the dogs were dirty and had matted fur. The owner confirmed to ACT none of the animals had ever received veterinary care.

HSMO states once the dogs have been rehabilitated, they will be available for adoption.