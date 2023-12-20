40 years ago, the Ozarks were in an arctic blast so cold that many people can recall the Christmas of 1983. Much of the United States east of the Rocky Mountains shattered records and the Ozarks was no different.

On December 18, 1983, temperatures fell below freezing. By Christmas Eve, the morning low was -10° and the official daytime high warmed to a frigid -1°. On Christmas day, high temperatures reached 7°. Temperatures stayed below freezing on New Year’s Eve.

Christmas of 1983 was also a white Christmas. December 1983 brought 14.5″ of snow, nearly the average snowfall we see in a full year. For the entire winter months, Springfield picked up 31.6″ of snow.

While it is shaping up to be a soggy Christmas, it’s a good reminder that it could be a whole lot worse.