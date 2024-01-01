SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says four people were shot early Monday morning at the BarnHouse event center on West Sunshine Street near James River Freeway.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the scene at about 2:45 a.m. where they found two people with gunshot wounds. Later in the morning, two other people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds from that scene.

All of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

As of Monday morning, no suspect had been arrested.

Someone with BarnHouse tells OzarksFirst the shooting occurred during a private event being held at the venue.