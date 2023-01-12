SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 38th Bass Pro Tournament Of Champions is making its annual return to the Ozarks.

Eight teams will make an appearance with several highly touted basketball prospects scheduled to play in this tournament.

Three of those teams are representing the State of Missouri, Kickapoo High School from Springfield, Staley High School from Kansas City, which is ranked number two in Missouri, and Link Academy from Branson, which is ranked number one in the state.

Dating all the way back to 1985, this tournament has seen many great talents come through the Ozarks.

From Alonzo Mourning to Larry Hughes to D’Angelo Russell to last year’s MVP of the tournament: Dug McDaniel.

This year’s tournament is arguably the deepest tournament yet with several nationally ranked players scheduled to play.

Link Academy has many players who have already either committed to a school or have at least a scholarship. Players to look out for from the Link are Elliot Cadeau, Ja’Kobe Walter and Corey Chest Jr.

A couple of other players to watch out for are Layden Blocker who is committed to Arkansas.

Matas Buzelis is committed to playing in the NBA G League.

Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, will be playing in the tournament as well.

The tournament starts today with the first game tip-off scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Link Academy will play its first game at 6 p.m. with Kickapoo playing at the conclusion of the Link game at 7:30 p.m.

All games will be played in the Great Southern Bank Area. The championship game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m.

Right before the championship game is the fan favorite: the slam dunk contest. The dunk contest is slated to start at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

There are a couple of different ways to purchase tickets if you’re looking to go to the tournament. Fans can head over to the Tournament Of Champion’s official website to purchase tickets there. For a three-day general admission ticket, an adult pass costs $40. Single-ticket general admission prices for Thursday will cost $13 and for Friday and Saturday, it will cost $14.

Fans can also head to the arena’s box office at the Missouri State University campus and pick up some tickets there as well.