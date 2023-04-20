SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Stover man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on April 19.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers began an investigation of a crash involving a pedestrian at 8:42 p.m. on April 19.

Kyle D. Washia, 31, of Stover, was standing next to a 1994 Ford Explorer in the northbound lane of Missouri State Highway 5 about a half-mile south of Route J.

A 49-year-old Gravois Mills man was driving a 1999 Acura CL and struck Washia. The Acura travelled off the right side of the road.

Washia was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:30 p.m.