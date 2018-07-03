3-Year-Old Cancer Survivor is Flower Girl in Bone Marrow Donor's Wedding

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of CBS News

When Hayden Hatfield Ryals got a call that a baby girl with cancer was a match for her bone marrow, Ryals knew she had to save her. Now, years later, the little girl thanked her donor in a special way by serving as her flower girl.

Ryals signed up to be a donor while in college in 2015 but didn't think she would be a match with someone. "It's the easiest thing," Ryals told the Dothan Eagle. "It's a cheek swab -- swab your cheek, put it in an envelope and they send it off ... I thought there's like a one in a gazillion chance that I would ever be a match."

A year later in 2016, she received a call from a coordinator with Be the Match, which says it's "the largest and most diverse marrow registry in the world." The coordinator told Ryals, 26, she was a match with a little girl diagnosed with leukemia whose name she later learned was Skye Savren-McCormick.

"I had been struggling for a while; I had changed my major," Ryals told the Dothan Eagle. "...I was having trouble finding myself and feeling like I had a purpose. So the more that I talked to this coordinator with Be the Match, I started feeling like, what if this is my purpose?"

Savren-McCormick was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia just before her first birthday in March 2016, CBS affiliate WHIO-TV wrote.

Ryals' donation helped Savren-McCormick find the road to recovery, but she faced many complications and eventually received a second transplant from an additional donor in 2017.

While Savren-McCormick was fighting leukemia, Ryals often thought about the child she donated to, reported WHIO-TV. Be The Match requires donors and patients to wait one year before contacting each other, and when the year was up, Ryals reached out to Savren-McCormick's mother.

Before long, Ryals asked if Savren-McCormick would serve as the flower girl in her upcoming wedding. Once Savren-McCormick received a clean bill of health from her doctors, she traveled with her parents from California to the wedding in Alabama.

Savren-McCormick met the woman who saved her for the first time at the wedding rehearsal, reports ABC News. "I walked up and I just dropped to my knees and all I could do was smile," Ryals said.

Soon after, Savren-McCormick wowed the crowd as she threw flower petals down the aisle for the bride, wearing a special present from Ryals: a bracelet of pearls inscribed with her name.

The two families say they are looking forward to seeing each other again soon, reports WHIO-TV.

"They are going to be part of our lives forever," Savren-McCormick's mother Talia said according to ABC News. "She saved our daughter's life."

