WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – Three of four people charged with sex trafficking in Pulaski County are to appear in court on Dec. 30 to enter pleas or have dates set for trial.

Emma Simpson, Kaleb Gibson and Ulysses Tallie were arrested after a runaway 13-year-old was found in an apartment in St. Robert with a woman who later implicated others in abusing the girl.

That woman, Danika Gillen, is to appear for a plea or trial setting in January.

According to a probable cause statement, the girl was found at the Osage Commons Apartments in October and numerous sexual items were located in the girl’s purse. The girl was transported to the Missouri Children’s Division office where she tested positive for marijuana, meth and ecstasy.