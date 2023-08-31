SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three people have died following a four car crash in Phelps County on Thursday night.

According to the crash report, two of the four drivers died in the crash and one occupant of another vehicle died at the scene.

Grace Gorman, 19, of Rolla, Missouri

Patrick Perry, 61, of Newburg, Missouri

Michael Sutton, 18, of Edgar Springs, Missouri

The crash report states a vehicle driven by Perry crossed the center line and struck the side of an SUV traveling southbound on Highway 63. Perry’s vehicle then struck Gorman’s vehicle head-on.

Gorman and Sutton were pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants in the SUV sustained minor injuries.

Perry’s vehicle rotated and struck another vehicle which caused it to travel off the right side of the roadway into a rock bluff. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and Phelps County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

This marks 19 fatalities due to accidents in Troop I in 2023.