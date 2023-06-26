CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — Three people died in a house fire in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, on Sunday, June 26.

According to a press release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, area fire departments responded to the residential structure fire call at 4:30 a.m. on June 25. The burning home was on County Road 3016 near Eureka Springs.

When the fire was extinguished, three bodies were discovered inside the home. The scene was cleared 12 hours later, at 4:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. The bodies will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification.

OzarksFirst will update this article when more information is released.