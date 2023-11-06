PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were arrested for child sex trafficking after a runaway 13-year-old was found in an apartment in St. Robert.

According to a probable cause statement, the girl was found at the Osage Commons Apartments in October and numerous sexual items were located in the girl’s purse. The girl was transported to the Missouri Children’s Division office where she tested positive for marijuana, meth and ecstasy.

Danika Gillen was found in the room with the juvenile and was taken into custody. Gillen made a statement to deputies that the girl was in a relationship with an adult male.

Documents state the Waynesville Police Department took a report of a stolen firearm from Kaleb Gibson, who claimed the juvenile stole the gun. Gibson, who is in the Missouri National Guard, admitted he had been in a relationship with her, but told law enforcement he believed she was 18.

In an interview with investigators, Gibson said he met the girl on the dating app Tinder. He said another individual, identified as Emma Simpson, was sometimes with the girl. Gibson also admitted to paying the girl money for sex.

Kaleb Gibson, courtesy of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

Ulysses Tallie, courtesy of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

Danika Gillen, courtesy of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

Emma Simpson, courtesy of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

Documents also say the juvenile had a tattoo of a dollar sign on her left middle finger, which is commonly known branding of human trafficking victims. Baggies with a crystal-like substance were found at the apartment as well as syringes with liquid in them.

Gillen told investigators that the juvenile also had sex with a man named Ulysses Tallie.

A search warrant was executed on Simpson’s phone later that evening after she was arrested as part of the investigation. The text messages revealed a conversation between Simpson and Tallie in which they discussed money in exchange for the girl.

Tallie was arrested at a family member’s residence on Oct. 30. He is facing charges of first-degree statutory rape and second-degree sexual trafficking of a child. Tallie was also charged with failure to register as a sex offender in another case.

Gillen, Gibson and Simpson are facing charges of sexual trafficking of a child and are being held in Pulaski County Jail.