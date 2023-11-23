SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Thanksgiving tradition returned to Springfield this morning.

“This is probably our 12th year doing it and we just love it, we love the energy it’s just been our favorite tradition year after year.”

Molly Illum and her family have ran the Turkey Trot for 12 years but this year is special because her daughter Aspen will get to run alongside her mom for the first time.

“I’m just going to run past people,” said Aspen Illum.

Awards are given out to runners who participate in the race but recently fans have been aiming to win a different kind of award; the best-dressed award.

“I just got online and looked for things and placed the order, ” said Connie Gainer.

Whether the Gainer family takes home the prize or not, they tell KOLR 10 they are thankful to be doing something like this together.

“It’s just awesome, I’m super excited! I hope she’s right there next to me cheering me on as I will be to her.”

The Turkey Trot brings in more than 5,000 runners, several organizations will receive donations from today’s 5k to help support the community, including Ozarks Food Harvest, Developmental Center of the Ozarks, and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund.