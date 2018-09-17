27th Annual 1860s Life Style Expo Rolls into Nathanael Greene Park Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The 27th Annual 1860s Lifestyle Expo took place at the Gray Campbell Farmstead in Nathanael Greene Park this weekend.

The event showcases pioneer life -- with demonstrations, crafts and tours.

Festival-goers were also invited to dress in period costumes and take part in a special parade.

Organizers enjoy seeing hundreds of people take a step back in time.

"We not only celebrate our founding fathers but we try to educate the younger generation and the public," said Norma Tolbert, a member of Friends of Gray Campbell Farmstead. "We have 5th graders coming out here starting next week, three days a week, they get an all-day experience of what life would be like on the Kickapoo prairie.

The event also featured an old wagon that was manufactured in Springfield in the 1800's and is the same as the model that settlers used in farming and westward expansion in America.